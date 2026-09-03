Schultz did not play in any of the Texans' three preseason games.

Schultz, wide receiver Nico Collins and running back David Montgomery were some of the offensive starters that did not participate in preseason games, with quarterback C.J. Stroud seeing minimal action against the Raiders on Aug. 20. Schultz is coming off a productive 2025 regular season, setting a career high with 82 catches, while his 777 yards were his most since the 2021 campaign with the Cowboys (808 yards). Jayden Higgins (knee) will miss the entire 2026 season, and with Tank Dell (knee) opening the season on injured reserve, Schultz and Collins figure to be the go-to targets for Stroud in the passing game.