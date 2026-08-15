Texans' Dalton Schultz: Idle for preseason opener

Schultz did not play in Thursday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Schultz joined several starters on the sidelines Thursday, with Cade Stover leading all tight ends with 26 snaps on offense, followed by Foster Moreau (21). Although C.J. Stroud struggled at times in 2025, Schultz finished the regular season with a career-high 82 catches (on 106 targets) for 777 yards and three touchdowns across 17 games. He should be a favored target of Stroud for the upcoming season, though Schultz's target share could take a slight dip when wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is back in the fold.