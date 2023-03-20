The Texans are slated to sign Schultz, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per Pelissero, Schultz is slated to land a one-year deal with Houston worth up to $9 million. In 15 games with the Cowboys last season, Schultz logged a 57-577-5 line on 89 targets. With the Texans, Schultz is in line to take over as the team's top pass-catching tight end, a context that should provide the 26-year-old with enough volume in 2023 to continue to maintain fantasy relevance in his new locale.
