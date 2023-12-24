Schultz caught eight of 11 targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns.

Much of the tight end's production came late after the Texans had fallen behind 36-7 and quarterback Davis Mills put together a couple of garbage-time scoring drives against Cleveland's backup defenders. Schultz wound up leading Houston in catches, receiving yards and targets, but he could be even more productive in Week 17 against the Titans if C.J. Stroud is able to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up.