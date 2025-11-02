Schultz caught six of eight targets for a team-high 77 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran tight end did most of his damage on a 47-yard reception from C.J. Stroud (concussion) in the first quarter to set up Houston's first of five field goals on the afternoon. Schultz wound up second on the team in receptions behind Nico Collins' seven, but the ceiling for the entire Texans passing attack was downgraded when Davis Mills replaced Stroud early in the second quarter. If Mills gets the start in Week 10 against the Jaguars, Schultz should still be a reliable possession option despite his impressive 17-199-0 line on 21 targets over three games since Houston's bye.