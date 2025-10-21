Schultz had nine receptions on 10 targets for 98 yards in Monday's 27-19 loss to Seattle.

Schultz saved his best for the bright lights of Monday Night Football, coming out of the loss with new season highs in targets, receptions and yardage. The veteran tight end also finished as the Texans' leading receiver after Nico Collins (concussion) was forced out of the contest early in the fourth quarter. Schultz had been a high-floor option in deeper formats prior to Monday's outburst, but his target share could be elevated in Week 8 if Collins is unable to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday.