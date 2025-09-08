Schultz brought in three of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.

Schultz led the Texans in targets on a low-volume passing day, but the end result was still lackluster from a fantasy perspective. The good news for the veteran tight end is that he remained the No. 1 tight end option for QB C.J. Stroud despite posting mediocre numbers in 2024. Schultz should be considered a low-ceiling fantasy option heading into next Monday's tilt against Tampa Bay.