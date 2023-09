Schultz caught two of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 25-9 loss to Baltimore in Week 1.

Schultz had a quiet day, but he led Houston's tight ends in snaps by a wide margin and was targeted once in the red zone. He was on the field for 62 offensive snaps, compared to 22 for Teagan Quitoriano and zero for Brevin Jordan, who played special teams only. Quarterback C.J. Stroud heavily favored wideouts in terms of targets, but Schultz is the top tight end on the team.