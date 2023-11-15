Schultz (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Schultz logged 66 of a possible 75 snaps on offense in the Texans' win over the Bengals on Sunday, but now that the tight end finds himself on the team's lengthy injury report ahead of this weekend's game against the Cardinals, his status is worth monitoring. Over his last two outings, Schultz has combined for 14 catches on 17 targets for 201 yards and a TD.