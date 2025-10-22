Schultz (back/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

While logging a 75 percent snap share in Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks, Schultz racked up nine catches on 10 targets for a team-high 98 yards. However, with the tight end managing a pair of injuries, his status will need to be monitored ahead of this weekend's contest against the 49ers. If Schultz is available, he could remain busy in Week 8, with WRs Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) both banged up and having missed Wednesday's practice.