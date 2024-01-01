Schultz recorded two receptions on four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans.

Schultz dominated opportunity for the Texans in Week 16, but he saw his involvement dip in Sunday's win over the Titans. Nico Collins unsurprisingly led the team with eight targets, though Schultz's lack of involvement was concerning in light of the absences of both Robert Woods (hip) and Noah Brown (hip) for significant portions of the game. Fellow tight end Brevin Jordan was also targeted twice and caught the only passing touchdown of the game for Houston, suggesting Schultz's role is likely to remain volatile heading into Week 18 and any potential postseason run.