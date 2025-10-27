Schultz brought in two of three targets for 24 yards in the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end was coming off a season-best 9-98-0 receiving line on 10 targets versus the Seahawks on Monday night, but even with top two receivers Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) both sidelined. Schultz downturn was surprising in that context, as he finished with season lows in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Schultz will look to bounce back in Week 9 against a tough Broncos defense, a game where he could once again play without at least one of his two injured wide receiver teammates.