Texans' Dalton Schultz: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Schultz, who continues to manage knee and shoulder issues, didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday last week before logging a full practice Friday and playing in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Broncos, a game in which he caught six of his eight targets for a team-high 77 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, the tight end's listed limitations Wednesday are presumably maintenance-related.
