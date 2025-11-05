Schultz (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Schultz, who continues to manage knee and shoulder issues, didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday last week before logging a full practice Friday and playing in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Broncos, a game in which he caught six of his eight targets for a team-high 77 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, the tight end's listed limitations Wednesday are presumably maintenance-related.