Schultz (ribs) had two receptions on three targets for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Miami.

Fantasy managers will be relieved to see Schultz get into an exhibition contest after dealing with a rib injury out of camp. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal to move across the state and start for the Texans after four seasons with the Cowboys. With little competition for targets at tight end in Houston, Schultz could see his usage jump -- along with his fantasy value -- from his time in Dallas. Expect the receiving threat to be one of rookie C.J. Stroud's favorite targets this upcoming season.