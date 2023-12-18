Schultz recorded four receptions on five targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Titans.

Schultz returned from a two-game absence caused by a hamstring injury, though he got off to a slow start as he wasn't targeted in the first half. However, he came alive in the final two quarters to finish second on the team in both targets and yards. He tallied long receptions of 19, 16 and 15 yards, the last of which helped set the Texans up for a game-tying touchdown. Schultz has the chance to finish the season strong thanks to the potential return of C.J. Stroud (concussion) and some potential key absences among the team's wide-receiver corps.