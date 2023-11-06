Schultz brought in 10 of 11 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 39-37 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Schultz's career-best day saw him lead the Texans in receptions and tie with Tank Dell for the team lead in targets. The veteran tight end also recorded his fourth touchdown of the campaign on a nine-yard grab early in the fourth quarter, his fourth trip to the end zone in the last five games. Schultz has developed quick chemistry with C.J. Stroud, and despite the amount of weapons available to the rookie signal-caller, he should continue playing a key role in a Week 10 road matchup against the Bengals.