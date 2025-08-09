Schultz isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Schultz, who profiles as the Texans' top tight end, is among the Texans' key players on track to sit the contest out, so the soonest he might see preseason snaps is Aug. 16 against the Panthers. The 29-year-old put up a 53/532/2 receiving line in 17 regular-season games with Houston in 2024.