Schultz (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
After logging a limited practice Wednesday, Schultz didn't practice Thursday, so his apparent absence from Friday's session is concerning. If the tight end is ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Jets, Brevin Jordan would be in line to see added snaps and targets for the Texans in Week 14.
