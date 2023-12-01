Schultz (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Given that Schultz didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, the tight end appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Broncos. If Schultz is unavailable this weekend, Brevin Jordan and Eric Saubert would be in line to handle the Texans' TE reps in Week 13.
