Schultz (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of practice Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Schultz, who missed this past Sunday's game against the Broncos, was limited at practice Wednesday, so if the tight end is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday figures to be pivotal with regard to his chances of returning to action this weekend against the Jets. If Schultz ends up limited or out versus New York, fellow TE Brevin Jordan would be in line to see added snaps and targets Week 14.