Schultz brought in 12 of 14 targets for 140 yards in the Texans' 20-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Schultz eye-popping stat line came on an afternoon where C.J. Stroud threw for 353 yards despite the Texans accruing a sparse six points, and in which Nico Collins (hamstring) was sidelined. Stroud and Schultz were able to repeatedly exploit the one prominent weakness of a seemingly improved Bengals defense, and the veteran tight end's yardage total was a career-high figure. Despite the unexpected breakout performance, Schultz's role will narrow whenever Collins is able to return to action.