Schultz (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

Schultz has missed the Texans' last two games, but the tight end's return to a full practice session Wednesday sets the stage for him to return to action Sunday against the Titans. In 11 games this season, Schultz has put together a 40/455/5 receiving line on 61 targets, a rate of production that puts the him on the fantasy lineup radar in Week 15, though it's worth noting that starting QB C.J. Stroud is in the NFL's concussion protocol and didn't practice Wednesday.