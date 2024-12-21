Schultz caught five of eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs.

Schultz finished second on the team in targets behind Nico Collins (10), and Schultz will likely work as the team's second option in the passing game moving forward, as wide receiver Tank Dell exited due to a serious knee injury. The tight end scored his second touchdown of the season on a 10-yard catch in the second quarter. Both of those scores have come in the last three games after Schultz started the season on a 12-game touchdown drought. Schultz's arrow is pointing up ahead of a Christmas matchup with the Ravens.