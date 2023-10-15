Schultz caught four of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.

Schultz extended his touchdown streak to three games by catching a one-yard score in the first quarter. He also led the Texans in targets while finishing second in receiving yards behind Nico Collins (80), whom Schultz tied for the team lead in catches. After a slow start to the season, the tight end has found chemistry with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Schultz will look to pick up where he left off in Week 8 against the Panthers following a Week 7 bye.