Schultz caught five of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Schultz had season highs in both targets and receiving yards, as the Texans made a concerted effort to get the passing game going. C.J. Stroud's 40 dropbacks (38 attempts, two sacks) were the most in three games, but he threw for only 204 yards (5.4 YPA). The passing volume meant opportunities for Schultz existed even with the season debut of No. 2 wideout Christian Kirk (eight targets). At 0-3 and getting very little offense through the air, the Texans might consider a heavier run-based attack, which would impact all receivers.