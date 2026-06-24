Texans' Dalton Schultz: Set to lead Houston's TE corps

While Schultz remains the Texans' top tight end ahead of training camp, Jared Koch of SI.com notes that slotting beyond Schultz has yet to be determined.

That said, following the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month, Koch suggests that at this stage a "fair order" after Schultz could go as follows: Foster Moreau, Brevin Jordan (knee), and Marlin Klein (hamstring). During the 2025 regular season, Schultz set career highs in catches (82) and targets (106) en route to logging 777 receiving yards and three TDs in 17 games. As a dependable chain-mover in Houston's offense for QB C.J. Stroud, Schultz -- who has played a full slate in each of the last two years -- will remain on the fantasy lineup radar in 2026.