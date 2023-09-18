Schultz caught four of seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-20 loss to Indianapolis in Week 2.

Schultz remained the leading tight end for a second consecutive game. He has 11 targets, six catches and 38 yards through two weeks. Schultz had company as a tight end target Sunday; Brevin Jordan, who played special teams only last week, was used on offense for the first time. Jordan caught both of his targets for 27 yards.