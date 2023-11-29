Schultz (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Schultz logged 29 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars while being limited to one catch on two targets for two yards. With a 'DNP' to start the practice week, the tight end's status now needs to be monitored as this weekend's game against the Broncos approaches, but if Schultz ends up limited or out, added Week 13 snaps would be available for Brevin Jordan and Eric Saubert.