Schultz recorded five receptions on six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens.

Schultz was C.J. Stroud's favorite target in the first half, recording four receptions on four targets for 53 yards. Schultz played a key role on multiple scoring drives for Houston, recording 11 and 12-yard receptions to keep a pair of possessions alive on third down before logging a 21-yard catch to set up a touchdown just before halftime. This was Schultz's highest yardage total of the season, and he has five receptions in three consecutive contests.