Schultz caught two of five targets for five yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to Carolina in Week 8.

Schultz, who entered the contest with touchdowns in three consecutive games, had his scoring streak come to an end. Houston had two red zone trips, but Schultz was not a target on either one. The tight end averages nearly six targets per game and is tied with Robert Woods (foot) at six red-zone targets to lead the team.