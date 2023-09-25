Schultz caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.

Schultz once again paced the tight end group, but the most impactful of the bunch was Brevin Jordan, who scored a touchdown and gained more yards. Given that the Texans would prefer to run the ball better than they have early on, Schultz (82.9 percent share) and Teagan Quitoriano (40.6 percent) will continue to get the bulk of the snaps.