Schultz (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Schultz has been managing the shoulder issue for the last few weeks, but he has yet to miss a game, and his ability to put in a full practice Tuesday clears the way for him to play Thursday against the Bills. The veteran tight end has seen his involvement in the Houston passing attack tick up since the team's Week 6 bye; over the Texans' ensuing five games, Schultz has turned in a 30-303-1 receiving line on 41 targets.