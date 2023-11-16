Schultz (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Schultz opened the week as a limited practice participant, but after he took every rep Thursday, the hamstring issue doesn't look as though it'll be anything that prevents him from playing Sunday against the Cardinals. The tight end began his tenure with the Texans in rather humble fashion through the first four weeks of the season, but he's since emerged as a viable fantasy starter -- even in shallower leagues. Over his last five games, he's put together a 27-332-3 receiving line on 39 targets.