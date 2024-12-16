Schultz secured two of four targets for 13 yards in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Schultz was a bit player in the air attack, although with C.J. Stroud throwing for only 131 yards on the afternoon, the veteran tight end was hardly the only Texan with modest numbers. Schultz came into game with a pair of five-catch tallies in the previous three games, but he remains a strict complementary option even in games when Stroud has a lot more success through the air.
