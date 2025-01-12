Schultz recorded two receptions on four targets or 23 yards in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers.
Nico Collins and John Metchie accounted for half of the targets from C.J. Stroud, leaving limited volume for the rest of Houston's pass catchers. Even taking that into account, Schultz's performance was disappointing, particularly considering that Cade Stover matched his four targets and out-gained him. Schultz now has fewer than 30 receiving yards in four of his last five games.
