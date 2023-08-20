Schultz caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 28-3 preseason loss to the Dolphins.

Schultz appears to be over any issue with his ribs after playing in Houston's first two preseason contests. All three targets were from projected starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, including a fourth-down incompletion in the red zone. Stroud showed progress from his performance in Preseason Week 1, including his quick thinking under pressure on a six-yard completion to Schultz on Houston's lone scoring drive. Brevin Jordan's continued absence due to a hamstring injury leaves Schultz has the clear number one tight end.