Schultz (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
After a limited practice session Wednesday, Schultz didn't practice either Thursday or Friday and he'll miss a second straight game this weekend. In his absence, Brevin Jordan is once again slated to see added tight end snaps and targets in Week 14. Schultz will target a potential return to action Dec. 17 against the Titans.
