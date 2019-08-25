Texans' Damarea Crockett: Has moments in ugly loss

Crockett rushed three times for 27 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Saturday's 34-0 loss to the Cowboys in preseason Week 3.

Houston's running backs take on a greater focus in the wake of the knee injury Lamar Miller suffered on the Texans' second play of the game. Crockett busted off runs of 15 and 11 yards, showing significant burst in the backfield. The early indication is that Miller's suffered a significant knee injury and could miss the entire season. That means Duke Johnson is expected to serve as the top back, leaving a host of lesser-known backs vying for the backup spots.