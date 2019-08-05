Texans' Damarea Crockett: In backup mix after Foreman's departure
Following the release of Houston's previous No. 2 back D'Onta Foreman, Crockett is competing for backup slotting behind Lamar Miller, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
The Texans could look to bolster their backfield depth either via free agency or a trade, but for now there's a wide open competition for the team's top backup job. Per Reiss, Crockett -- who had been splitting carries in goal-line drills with Foreman -- "has positioned himself as the current roster's most natural replacement for the role Foreman could've had." At 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, Crockett has the build to handle a short-yardage role, though ultimately the key to him being able to land a role with Houston could rest in his ability to carve out special-teams utility.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ryan a steal
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...