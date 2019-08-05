Texans' Damarea Crockett: In backup mix following Foreman's departure
Following the release of Houston's previous No. 2 back D'Onta Foreman, Crockett is competing for backup slotting behind Lamar Miller, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
The Texans could look to bolster their backfield depth either via free agency or a trade, but for now there's a wide open competition for the team's top backup job. Per Reiss, Crockett -- who had been splitting carries in goal-line drills with Foreman -- "has positioned himself as the current roster's most natural replacement for the role Foreman could've had." At 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, Crockett has the build to handle a short-yardage role, though ultimately the key to him being able to land a role with Houston could rest in his ability to carve out special-teams utility.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and tells what you should care about.
-
WR Preview: State of the position
2018 was one of the best years ever for wide receivers. Can things get even better in 2019?...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Miller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...