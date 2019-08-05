Texans' Damarea Crockett: In backup mix following Foreman's departure

Following the release of Houston's previous No. 2 back D'Onta Foreman, Crockett is competing for backup slotting behind Lamar Miller, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

The Texans could look to bolster their backfield depth either via free agency or a trade, but for now there's a wide open competition for the team's top backup job. Per Reiss, Crockett -- who had been splitting carries in goal-line drills with Foreman -- "has positioned himself as the current roster's most natural replacement for the role Foreman could've had." At 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, Crockett has the build to handle a short-yardage role, though ultimately the key to him being able to land a role with Houston could rest in his ability to carve out special-teams utility.