Texans' Damarea Crockett: Powers in first NFL TD

Crockett rushed six times for 24 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Thursday's preseason opener in Green Bay.

Crockett converted a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The undrafted running back out of Missouri will have a chance to make his case for a roster spot during the preseason, but the hill he has to climb to stick with Houston got even higher after the Texans traded for Duke Johnson earlier in the day.

Our Latest Stories