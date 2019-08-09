Texans' Damarea Crockett: Powers in first NFL TD

Crockett rushed six times for 24 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Thursday's preseason opener in Green Bay.

Crockett converted a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The undrafted running back out of Missouri will have a chance to make his case for a roster spot during the preseason, but the hill he has to climb to stick with Houston got even higher after the Texans traded for Duke Johnson earlier in the day.