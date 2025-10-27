Pierce returned three kickoffs for 70 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over San Francisco in Week 8.

Even with Joe Mixon (foot, NFI) missing in action, Pierce has been a forgotten piece on offense and a healthy inactive in four of the Texans' first six contests before suiting up Sunday. He has experience as a returner and could carve out a role there going forward, but Pierce's chances are slim at running back, where Nick Chubb and Woody Marks are preferred.