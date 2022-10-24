Pierce carried the ball 20 times for 92 yards and caught all four of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders.

While he was overshadowed by a huge performance from Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs, Pierce was still plenty productive, recording his fourth straight game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage. The rookie has 402 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards and three rushing TDs over that stretch, and he'll be the centerpiece of the Texans' offense again in Week 8 as they take on Derrick Henry and the Titans.