Pierce rushed the ball 18 times for 73 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns. He added three receptions on three targets for 22 yards.

Pierce entered the game having recorded 16 rushing yards on 15 carries across his last two games. While his performance against the Browns wasn't overly positive, it did represent a significant improvement from both a volume and efficiency perspective. Specifically, Pierce managed only one rush of more than 10 yards and does not have a gain of more than 20 yards in any of his last three games. While he's shown the ability to excel as a pro, it's difficult to trust Pierce moving forward given the current state of the Texans' offense.