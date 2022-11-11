Pierce (chest/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Pierce is in the clear for the Texans' Week 10 game after he concluded the week with a full practice Friday following limited showings Wednesday and Thursday. The rookie's restrictions in practice to begin the week may just have been maintenance-related, given that he's handled one of the heavier running-back workloads in the NFL since Week 2. Over Houston's last seven games, Pierce hasn't played any fewer than 34 snaps in any contest and is averaging 19.6 carries and 3.3 targets.
