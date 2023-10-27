Pierce said Friday that this season has been like another rookie year for him, but he currently feels "amazing" and believes the Texans are "really close" to establishing a successful running game, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce doesn't exactly sound frustrated; he appears to be acknowledging that he's had a tough adjustment period under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who has overseen a productive offense overall under the leadership of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The running back didn't mention being frustrated with his role or usage, though fantasy managers have some cause for concern after Devin Singletary received just one fewer carry than Pierce (13 to 12) in Houston's final game before its Week 7 bye. Pierce likely will remain the starter this Sunday at Carolina and anticipates the Texans having a much more efficient rushing game during the second half of the season. A healthier offensive line certainly should help, especially relative to September when the Texans often had three or four of their five preferred starters out of the lineup.