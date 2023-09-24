Pierce rushed 14 times for 31 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 28 yards in the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pierce once again put up an ugly line efficiency-wise, but he did manage to salvage his fantasy day with a one-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring and served as his first trip to the end zone this season. Pierce's involvement as a receiver was also a welcome sight, and he's now logged three targets apiece in each of the first three games. Nevertheless, backfield mate Devin Singletary gained 10 more yards on five fewer carries than Pierce Sunday while also recording a pair of grabs in his own right, so the distribution of touches between the two will be one to monitor in a Week 4 home matchup against a tough Steelers defense.