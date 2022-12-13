Pierce suffered a "relatively mild" high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys and could miss 1-to-2 weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

According to Wilson, Pierce went in for an MRI on Monday that revealed no structural damage, though his tests confirmed that he's dealing with the high-ankle sprain. The Texans haven't confirmed the diagnosis, but the standout rookie appears likely to miss at least the team's Week 15 game against Kansas City at a minimum. If Pierce sits out this weekend, the Texans would be left with Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale at running back after waiving Eno Benjamin on Tuesday.