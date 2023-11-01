Pierce missed practice Wednesday due to anankle injury.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Pierce's status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers has yet to be determined, with Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site relaying via coach DeMeco Ryans that team plans to "see where (Pierce) is as the week goes on." If Pierce ends up out or limited this weekend, Devin Singletary would be next in line for added backfield touches for Houston, with Mike Boone also available to mix in.