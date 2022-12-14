Pierce (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
That's no surprise, with Brooks Kubena and Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle having previously reported that Pierce is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN suggests that the running back could miss up to three games. In any case, Pierce is trending toward being ruled out ahead of Week 15 action and in that scenario, Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale are next up for the Texans' backfield touches this weekend and possibly longer.
